ANDY Ladiges is starting to dream bigger about her career potential after realising a way to work with horses in an internationally renowned racing stable.
Ciaron Maher Racing's team brought Ms Ladiges into its Miners Rest stables for a seven-month trial via Headspace Ballarat's new youth employment program, which better known as YEP.
Ms Ladiges said the opportunity to build her social skills and increase her knowledge has also boosted her confidence and got her thinking what might be possible - and she is now staying on in a full apprenticeship as a stablehand.
"I had never considered this could be a job, but here I am, working with horses, doing what I love every day," Ms Ladiges said.
"I've tried other job agencies before and none have supported me the way headspace has. They care about me and my interests, not just the placement of someone in a job."
YEP helps empower young people aged 15 to 25 who have mental health barriers to work in finding their right jobs, based on interest, and what they need to do to get there.
Vocational specialists and mental health clinicians work together with a young person to consider options.
As soon as a young person is engaged, a rapid job search is underway and within the month general industry introductions linking a young person to their career interests are made.
For Ms Ladiges, starting work in an apprenticeship has opened her mind to where this might lead in career paths, even considering veterinary nursing.
Ciaron Maher human resources officer Megan Tippet said YEP also helped the stable better identify new talent and to inject new energy into the workplace.
"'Andy joined CMR in April 2022, with limited horse experience and has now found herself as one of our go-to employees for anything," Ms Tippet said.
"Andy is extremely approachable and always smiling, kind, and has been a fantastic and valuable employee to our operation in Ballarat in such a short time...CMR is extremely lucky to have an employee like Andy; working in the rain, hail or shine to care for our horses."
Almost 60 young people have found a work placement via Ballarat's YEP program since it's launch early this year.
YEP is based on an evidence-based program from the United States. The tailored-approach also assist in navigating Centrelink, job search strategies, interview preparation, and follow-along support once in a job.
IN THE NEWS
There was no time limit for a young person in the program.
Headspace Ballarat manager Janelle Johnson said the program was helping young people in the region find meaningful employment - and that had great ripple effects.
"By engaging young people around the Central Highlands region in work, we're building mental health resilience, growing connections and helping local business to thrive," Ms Johnson said.
For more details, young people or businesses can visit: headspace.org.au/headspace-centres/ballarat/yep.
