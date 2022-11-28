The Courier
Wellness

Andy finds meaningful employment with Ciaron Maher racing via YEP

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 29 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Headspace YEP participant Andy Ladiges has taken on a full traineeship with Ciaron Maher Racing after help to find a career from a hobby. Picture Headspace Ballarat

ANDY Ladiges is starting to dream bigger about her career potential after realising a way to work with horses in an internationally renowned racing stable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.