The Courier
Health

COVID-19 in Ballarat: positive case numbers rise with new wave

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 29 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reports for positive COVID-19 cases are on the rise as communities start "riding the waves" and testing more, a leading epidemiologist says.Picture by Noni Hyett

A SHARP rise in new COVID-19 infections reported across Ballarat could likely be a sign residents are "riding the wave", a leading epidemiologist says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.