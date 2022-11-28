A SHARP rise in new COVID-19 infections reported across Ballarat could likely be a sign residents are "riding the wave", a leading epidemiologist says.
Ballarat's active case tally for the virus has jumped 40 per cent in the past fortnight, despite health experts long warning severe, widespread under-reporting in COVID-positive results.
A fortnight ago was when Grampians Health first flagged a sudden jump in hospitalisations linked to Omicron's new sub-variants in patients in Ballarat Base Hospital.
Deakin University epidemiologist Catherine Bennett confirmed a rise in positive cases was consistent in what was unfolding across regional Victoria, but this could be a sign that people were becoming more aware infections were on the rise again and paying better attention to niggling symptoms.
"This is about riding the waves now, actively tuning in and moderating behaviour," Professor Bennett said. "We can't stop the waves but we can slow the rise in alerting people and telling them the risks."
The optimistic view from many health experts was to expect shorter, sharper Omicron waves but Professor Bennett pointed to the United Kingdom where there were lower COVID-19 waves in succession. She said sharp rises also meant we were unlikely to "come down cleanly".
Proactive, preventative measures leading into Christmas is what Professor Bennett reiterated could help lessen the impact on Ballarat. This included ensuring COVID-19 boosters were up-to-date before likely exposure this festive season and lining up anti-virals for those who might benefit.
Professor Bennett said when anti-viral use picked up in the COVID-19 winter wave, the COVID-19 death rate was typically lesser.
There was a 9.5 per cent in new active cases reported in Victoria last week, but there was a 22.2 per cent rise in hospital cases.
University of Queensland infectious diseases expert Paul Griffin last week said there continues to be a widespread misinterpretation COVID-19 infections were now mild, when there were enough unwell people to place extra burden on a stretched health system.
Grampians Health continues to urge everyone to take caution in large groups, to mask up and to be up to date with vaccinations in a bid to best protect each other. Reporting cases helps best direct healthcare responses.
