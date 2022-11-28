Ballarat woman fined after drugs discovered during raid

A Ballarat woman whose house was the subject of a Viper Taskforce Police warrant has walked free from court with a $1200 fine.
Debbie Bowd has confessed to possessing an ecstasy tablet and what police estimated was 64 grams of cannabis
Ballarat Magistrates Court was told on Monday that the 58-year-old lived in the company of people with firearm prohibition orders - and the home was searched on August 22.
In a summary read to Magistrate Hugh Radford, police said two freezer bags containing green vegetable matter were found in three freezer bags - in a bedroom and the kitchen - while a blue tablet was discovered in a toiletries bag under a bed.
The court was told that in a police interview, Bowd made full admissions to possessing the seized items and while she alleged the cannabis in the bedroom was for personal use, the ecstasy tablet was given to her several years ago at a party.
Her defence lawyer told the court she needed to stop smoking cigarettes - as well as cannabis - because she was on a waiting list for heart surgery and suffered frequent lung infections.
She also faced court, charged with hindering police in a violent 2021 fight between herself and a female relative which prompted a call to triple-zero.
The court was told that in a later interview Bowd said she got in the way of officers trying to remove the other woman because she felt frightened - and that she had since apologised to police.
Magistrate Radford said that apart from a 2019 shoplifting offence, Bowd's life had calmed down since 2013.
"You were in a lot of trouble before then but things have been relatively trouble free," he said.
"There is no suggestion that you are dealing drugs so I'm accepting that it's for personal use.
"In so far as hindering an emergency service worker, it is a serious offence, but in this case the effect was benign in my opinion."
Bowd's lawyer also asked the court that she not be identified in the media due to her health issues.
Magistrate Radford refused part of the request.
