Viper Taskforce search reveals ecstasy and cannabis in Ballarat

Updated November 29 2022 - 9:39am, first published 9:00am
Ballarat woman fined after drugs discovered during raid

A Ballarat woman whose house was the subject of a Viper Taskforce Police warrant has walked free from court with a $1200 fine.

