City of Ballarat and the Eureka Centre gear up for Eureka Day celebrations

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
November 29 2022 - 4:30am
City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson alongside Ballarat-based band The Dead Salesmen singer and lyricist Hap Hayward are all set for Eureka Day commemorations. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Festivities are well underway as the City of Ballarat in conjunction with the Eureka Centre and local artists prepare to commemorate a significant event in the region's history this weekend.

