Festivities are well underway as the City of Ballarat in conjunction with the Eureka Centre and local artists prepare to commemorate a significant event in the region's history this weekend.
On Saturday, Ballarat will mark the 168th anniversary of Eureka Day, a time to reflect on not only the precious lives lost during the 1854 Eureka Stockade but also the protesting miners who rebelled against unjust working conditions imposed by the Victorian Colonial Military Forces.
The event to be held at the Eureka Centre, will encompass a slew of activities to pique the interest of those young and old including a oration to honour the late Peter Tobin; a scholarly talk on the vital role of journalism during the stockade by esteemed RMIT University academic Dr Josie Vine; a musical performance by Ballarat-based band The Dead Salesmen as well as various children's workshops.
City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson will lead the commemorative service on Saturday in remembering those who died at the Eureka Stockade.
"This is truly one of Australia's most iconic historic moments and Saturday's commemorative morning service held in the Eureka Centre auditorium is to honour those who died and were involved in the 1854 Eureka Stockade," Cr Hudson said.
"The Eureka Stockade is of undeniable national importance, but it is also one of Ballarat's foundation stories, one that has deep roots in our culture."
The Dead Salesmen lyricist and singer Hap Hayward, who grew up in Wendouree, said he was ecstatic to be performing for the first time at the Eureka Day celebrations particularly due to the strong affinity he has for Ballarat.
"Being from Ballarat is something when we first started we didn't think it was very cool. So it's taken me a long time to understand the history of Ballarat but now as I've become older I've become more appreciative of the region and several years ago we wrote a song about Eureka," Mr Hayward said.
Some of the songs the two-part band comprising of composer and guitarist Justin Rydar will be showcasing aside from Eureka, include the Anchor in Hope and Wendouree.
"The Anchor in Hope is about a pub in Ballarat and it is about the Bridge Mall Inn day and that's when a lot of independent bands were all coming together and when people were all enjoying their youth," Mr Hayward said.
"I grew up in Wendouree. So I wrote a song called Wendouree which resonated for a lot of people who grew up in Wendouree.
"So most of the songs we will be performing will be more of our older material which are all centred around Ballarat."
Eureka Centre manager Anthony Camm said he was eager to have the celebrations forge ahead after having to commemorate on a smaller scale for several years due to the pandemic.
"We're really pleased that things are opening up and we're able to really invite the community back for an expanded program this year," Mr Camm said.
"We have a number of solemn commemorative moments but we also have Eureka Sunday, which is a community day, which is a more inclusive and accessible way for the community to engage with the story of the Eureka Stockade."
Other acts taking the stage during the anniversary include award-winning sister-duo Charm of Finches as well participants having the opportunity to meet with key descendants of the Eureka era.
Nearby the Eureka Pool will also be holding festivities of its own with the chance to have a dip for free to mark the centre's 50th birthday.
Entry to the Eureka Centre will be free from December 2-4.
For more information visit www.eurekacentreballarat.com.au
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
