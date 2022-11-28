A much-loved Ballarat volunteer who cared for the community until almost the end has died after decades of service.
Bill Llewellyn, 94, will be laid to rest on Tuesday after he became a Sovereign Hill icon.
"He joined the Gold Museum as a volunteer in 1990 and eventually joined the Friends of Sovereign Hill," son David said.
"I remember one story where a couple with a 10-year-old son came up to his regular spot at the park and the mother said: 'See I knew he'd be here'.
"It turns out she had last been to Sovereign Hill before her son was born - and she remembered my dad on the same bench seat, whittling wood.
"He was stoked.
"He must have left a real impression on people."
The gifted woodworker was asked to write about his early life - and part of that story will be read out at the funeral.
William James Llewellyn was born "in the morning shadow of the Ballarat Fire Station" in an East Street private hospital on 14 November 1927.
He grew up in James Street and attended the Golden Point Primary - a school his stonemason ancestors helped to build during the gold rush.
Mr Llewellyn remembered the days of limited electricity in Ballarat - and nights sitting around a single light globe with his dad sketching cartoons.
"Later on, I drew a Rosella parrot and took it to school," he recalled.
"The teacher did not believe I had done it and sat me down to do another one.
"I did a better one!"
It was a sign of things to come - and Mr Llewellyn went on to become a draftsman - eventually working with the State Electricity Commission.
He worked his way to an area manager's position and stayed with the SEC for 36 years, witnessing enormous change.
Volunteering started early with Mr Llewellyn organising SMB dances - and using a pushbike to get to fires when the Ballarat brigade bell rang out.
He joined the YMCA at age seven, becoming a founding member of the camera club and playing baseball and basketball with the organisation.
Mr Llewellyn then progressed onto the Ballarat Ys Mens club, which he served for 36 years.
His son said it was as part of this service club that he attended the opening of Sovereign Hill in November 1970, taking some of the few colour photos that exist of the event.
Mr Llewellyn was also on a long list of service clubs, committees and community groups.
They included Ballarat East Rotary - where he was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship - and the Scout movement, where he served for 40 years.
Mr Llewellyn was also a 36-year veteran of the Ballarat Woodworkers Guild and a founding member of Ballarat east Probus Club.
He was the Museums Australia (Victoria) volunteer of the year in 2012 and in 2014 Bill Llewellyn was able to add an OAM to his name.
Friends have left tributes, describing him as a humble gentleman with a wealth of knowledge
Sovereign Hill Chief Executive Sara Quon said Mr Llewellyn faithfully volunteered at Sovereign Hill until the pandemic - and she was able to visit him weeks before his death.
"He was an old fashioned gentleman, a fine craftsperson, and an innovator at the same time," she said.
"He had a keen eye and was a good photographer.
"He was an early adopter of new technology and was taking colour photos of Ballarat before many others.
"A lot of his early photography work has helped to document the history of the area.
"He was a really generous man and he always had a kind word for people.
"Bill was volunteering right into his 90s, but he was so sharp - and always had a twinkle in his eye."
She said FOSH volunteers visited Mr Llewellyn in his Delacombe aged care home less than a fortnight ago, dressing up in costume.
"Bill still had his own costume and dressed up for the event in true Sovereign Hill style," Ms Quon said.
Mr Llewellyn died on Wednesday November 9.
He was married to Nancy (dec) and they had three children: Bronwyn (dec), David and Scott (dec).
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.