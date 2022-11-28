The Courier
Police

Creswick CFA ute found stripped in Melbourne mechanics business

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 29 2022 - 10:21am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taken and ruined: This Creswick CFA forward command vehicle was used as a 'mobile office' to coordinate firefighters at emergency scenes. It was been discovered stripped in Truganina. Picture supplied.

A $100,000 CFA ute from Creswick has allegedly been found stripped - and beyond repair - in a Truganina mechanics workshop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.