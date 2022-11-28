A $100,000 CFA ute from Creswick has allegedly been found stripped - and beyond repair - in a Truganina mechanics workshop.
Moorabool CIU Detective Sergeant Ricky Millar said the emergency lights, CFA decals and rear canopy of the 2016 Toyota Hilux had been removed when detectives from the eastern suburbs investigated the business on an unrelated matter.
"The car was almost seven years old but it had been well looked after and well maintained by the CFA," he said.
"The ute itself still had identifying features and VIN numbers."
He said the registration plates were missing and it was alleged the ute may have been used for spare parts.
"It's sad because this has been stolen from a community organisation and it's put the Creswick brigade back for the summer ahead," Detective Sergeant Millar said.
"It's not fully covered by insurance. It also contained a lot of radio equipment and a defibrillator.
"It's a pretty low act.
"But the main thing is not the cost, it's the time.
"The lack of availability of new vehicles and the process of getting it kitted out again will mean the community will be without that fire vehicle this summer."
IN THE NEWS
The dual-cab ute was used as a forward command vehicle - or a 'mobile office' - to coordinate crews at fire scenes.
It vanished from the Albert Street station at 9.55pm on Saturday September 24 and had been purchased with fundraising via an annual calendar and checks on private fire equipment such as extinguishers.
"We appreciate the community's assistance with this incident," Det Sgt Millar said.
"Especially with things like this, where the CFA is at the heart of the community."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.