A whopping 18 litres of alcohol and 104 items of smoking paraphernalia were seized from a Western Victorian jail in 2021-22 according to the latest report into drugs, weapons and other illegal items in prisons.
The latest Prohibited Drug Use and Contraband Seized in Victorian Prisons data found there was a spike in booze seized from Hopkins Correctional Centre prisoners in March - with five litres discovered.
Another two litres turned up in June.
The most commonly confiscated items at the Ararat facility were smoking paraphernalia - with 13 seized in June.
When it came to drugs in the hands of prisoners, there were two discoveries of Buprenorphine in June.
Six syringes were found in one go in June, as well as one edged weapon, two electronic devices and two tools.
Contraband found on visitors was more elusive.
No drugs, paraphernalia and weapons were seized from visitors during the months of May and June.
But in April there were two cases of visitors found with suspected cannabis (green vegetable matter) totalling 34g.
Among the Hopkins prison population, the jail saw its first positive methadone test of the year in June.
There were another two found to have Buprenorphine in their systems - taking the annual total to 17 - making it by far the most commonly found drug.
In fact it is also the most common drug in most prisons across the state - with a total of 474 detections.
That's from a grand total of 776 positive cases across all drug categories in all Victorian correctional centres for 2021-22, with Buprenorphine in more than 60 per cent of all positive prison drug tests.
The drug is a prescription medication used to treat severe pain as well as heroin and methadone dependence - but can be regarded as addictive in itself.
At the Langi Kal Kal prison near Trawalla, the story was less dramatic.
The only drugs picked up through random testing across the previous 12 months was one case of Buprenorphine in December and another in January.
There were also fewer seizures of contraband at Langi Kal Kal - with nothing detected in June.
The report showed only three smoking implements were discovered for the entire year - all of them in March.
The amount of contraband taken from prisoners themselves was also much lower - with nothing in April, May and June.
However a whopping 39 banned items were seized from inmates in February including edged weapons and tools.
The figures are all in contrast to the same period the year before, with the pandemic leading to few drugs or contraband turning up in Western Victorian prisons generally.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
