WRFL brothers boost Daylesford stocks

Daylesford has given its recruiting drive extra impetus with the signing of brothers from the Western Region Football League.
Matt and Aaron Smith join the Bulldogs from North Footscray.
They will reunite with Daylesford ruckman Ben Jones.
The three were teammates at Essendon District Football League premier division club Maribyrnong Park in 2015.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said Jones had been the key to getting the Smiths on board
"He's been a great help."
Jarrad said in addition to being quality players - "they're very good" - the Smiths would provide experience.
Aaron is a past captain at North Footscray, where Matt was also in the leadership group.
Jarrad said Matt would play as a key defender, while Aaron had the versatility to mix it up between midfield, a wing and half back.
In announcing the arrival of Aaron Smith, Jarrad described him as a "smooth mover with sublime skills, who will add creativity and polish to our midfield".
Matt Smith has spent most of his senior career with North Footscray in the WRFL second division, going there in 2016 and becoming a premiership player.
Aaron Smith's playing career has also included time at Lara in the Geelong league.
Jarrad said as well as adding quality, Daylesford's recruiting had been focused on bolstering depth and the number of home-based players.
He said there had also been a need to replace Toby Maher and Scott Hughes, who had moved on.
Maher leaves after one season and 12 games, having joined from Maribyrnong Park.
Hughes was with the Bulldogs for two years after arriving from Nhill with Ben Jones.
Daylesford also needs to cover long-term injuries to Sam O'Brien (knee) and star Michael Cummings, who suffered multiple leg injuries mid-season.
The Bulldogs finished 13th last season with five wins.
Next season will be Jarrad's fourth year in charge.
