Tom Prebble follows in parents footsteps to launch career as a jockey

Updated November 29 2022 - 11:48am, first published 11:30am
Tom Prebble with his father and champion jockey Brett Prebble. Picture by Racing Photos.

A youngster with Ballarat horse racing royalty running through his veins makes his riding debut at Geelong.

