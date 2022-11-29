A youngster with Ballarat horse racing royalty running through his veins makes his riding debut at Geelong.
Tom Prebble will be in the saddle on the Peter Moody-trained Hollywood Park on Wednesday.
He is a son of Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Brett Prebble and former jockey Maree Payne.
This makes him a third generation Prebble and Payne to become a jockey, with two grandfathers having also ridden. Both the 20-year-old Prebble's parents grew up in Ballarat.
Moody's assistant trainer Katherine Coleman told racing.com that Prebble had made enormous strides over the past 12 months since joining the stable with little riding experience.
"Tommy's done a massive job. He didn't really grow up riding and he didn't have any equestrian background or anything like that, so he's worked really hard and it's paying off for him.
"He's naturally very athletic and he's come on in leaps and bounds in a very short space of time," she said.
