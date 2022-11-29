It's been hard to separate Luke Plapp from his national champion jersey and the 21-year-old is keen to retain it when the AusCycling National Championships return to Ballarat next year.
"There is a bit of pride every morning getting changed for training and being able to put this kit on," he said.
"We're not meant to do it but you have to (wear it) don't you. It's beautiful.
"We've got training bikes too but I love taking my (green and gold) bike out. Being able to wear green and gold on a summer's day; it doesn't get much better than that.
"I've loved my 12 months wearing it and I don't want to give it up either."
Plapp wore the green and gold striped jersey of the Australian champion for his first year as a WorldTour professional - in which he competed at the Vuelta a Espana - after attacking on the final climb before riding on to take a solo win in the elite men's road race at 2022 Road National Championships.
"I dreamed a lot about it. For 12 months I really targeted the event, as I've done this year," he said.
"It's such a prestigious event and one that almost every Aussie pro wants to win every year. To take that (national champion) jersey to Europe is pretty special."
The time trial champion in 2021, Plapp was unable to defend his title earlier this year after being forced into isolation after coming into close contact with a COVID-19 case but is planning to return to the event next year.
Earlier in the carnival, Ruby Roseman-Gannon achieved a long-held goal, bettering her two silver medals in the previous two editions to be crowned national criterium champion.
"The criterium is where I built my confidence and gradually improve until I finally won one," she said.
"I love the course and we get such a huge crowd; everyone's there. I hope the event stays in Ballarat. I'm a bit biased being a Victorian but it is an amazing course."
The criterium win started a hectic year for the 24-year-old whose first professional season with Team BikeExchange-Jayco saw her compete at the Tour de France Femmes and the Commonwealth Games.
With more experience under her belt, Roseman-Gannon was hoping to improve on her fourth-place finish earlier this year in the 2023 road race.
"It's a hard race to win. The course creates a lot of unpredictability, which is what makes it such a good course," she said.
"I'm excited. There's a great atmosphere on the course so hopefully, Mt Buninyong goes well and we can pull it off this year."
The 2023 national championships from January 6-10.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.