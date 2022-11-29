Aged care worker pleads guilty to stealing resident's bank card

The Courier
Former Hailey House employee faces court after stealing resident's debit card

Updated November 30 2022 - 10:36am, first published 8:00am
A former staff member at Ballarat North's Hailey House aged care facility has faced court after a spending spree using an elderly resident's stolen bank card.

