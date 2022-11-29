Aged care worker pleads guilty to stealing resident's bank card

A former staff member at Ballarat North's Hailey House aged care facility has faced court after a spending spree using an elderly resident's stolen bank card.
Varsha Yadav, 43, pleaded guilty to one charge of theft and seven charges of obtaining property by deception at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, after a series of purchases in April 2022.
The court was told Yadav, who was formerly a five-year staff member at the Hailey House facility, had taken a debit card and $130 in cash from the walker of a resident who had been hospitalised between April 23 and April 26.
From April 24 onward, Yadav was seen on CCTV footage using the resident's debit card for several purchases at supermarkets, service stations and butcher shops, totalling $1081.57.
Each time the card was used the resident's family was provided with an electronic transaction record, which was given to the Beaufort police on April 29.
CCTV footage from the aged care facility captured Yadav taking an item from the victim's walker.
Yadav had also made partial admissions to the offending during a phone call with Hailey House's nurse manager the day before she was arrested.
On May 10, Yadav was arrested and taken to the Ballarat Police Station, where she gave a no comment interview. The $130 still has not been found.
Yadav's defence counsel said she was "understandably ashamed" of her actions.
He called the theft and use of the debit card "guileless offending", with no attempt by Yadav to conceal her spending on the card.
Yadav was also fired from her job at Hailey House in the wake of the incident.
The matter was adjourned for sentencing.
