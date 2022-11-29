After 13 years, our Year 12s have finished school and are awaiting their VCE results on December 12.
We have dug out the old photos from our archives to see how they have all grown, as featured in our Big Steps, Tiny Feet feature in 2010.
Final classes for Year 12 students finished in October, with celebrations including dress up days, breakfasts, final assemblies and dinners. VCE exams ended on November 16.
Loreto College deputy principal Chris Shaw said as year 12s finished their final year of schooling, there was plenty to celebrate.
"Their senior years have seen the significant challenges of COVID and substantial time learning from home, but now they are able to celebrate all that is good about school and that is, being together," she said.
