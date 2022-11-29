The Courier
City of Ballarat uses recycled asphalt in first-ever road maintenance repair

Malvika Hemanth
Malvika Hemanth
November 30 2022 - 5:00am
The City of Ballarat used recycled asphalt for the first time to improve the subgrade pavement at the Eureka Street / Warrenheip Road roundabout. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

The City of Ballarat, despite challenges in overseeing road maintenance issues within the region, has achieved a significant milestone recently implementing recycled material into its repair efforts.

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

