The City of Ballarat, despite challenges in overseeing road maintenance issues within the region, has achieved a significant milestone recently implementing recycled material into its repair efforts.
Specifically, the council's road management team took asphalt from the section of Sturt Street, between Dawson and Greville Street, and embedded it into the pavement subgrade at the Eureka Street and Warrenheip road roundabout.
It has been a cost-effective measure for the council, according to a media release, for the under-construction roundabout.
"This reused material comes at no additional cost to the City of Ballarat and saves having to import quarry materials for road construction, which can be costly," the release stated.
The release also stated while projects of this scale were "not often" done similar works of this nature would be considered for future road constructions.
"The large amount of asphalt removed from this location (Sturt Street) is what allowed City of Ballarat staff to re-use the asphalt at the Eureka Street / Warrenheip road roundabout. As such, the City of Ballarat can only use recycled asphalt directly from existing roads within the municipality when the opportunity arises," the release stated.
"However, the City of Ballarat will consider using recycled asphalt from within the municipality for future road construction projects, where possible."
The following move aligns with the City of Ballarat's Council Plan 2021-2025 goals one and four which strives for "an environmentally sustainable future" and a "city that conserves and enhances (council's) natural and built assets".
Transparency regarding the council's road maintenance works has also improved with their recent tweets online.
However, it is unclear what exactly occured between last week and the previous week which revealed despite the number of new job requests decreasing between November 14-18 and November 21-25 there was a rise in jobs outstanding.
Specifically, the statistics released by the City of Ballarat's twitter account, showed there was an 18 per cent decrease in the amount of jobs completed.
The Courier has contacted the council for comment.
IN THE NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.