Gordon will unfurl its second Central Highlands Football League premiership flag in the opening round next season.
The Eagles are at home against Daylesford first-up on Saturday, April 22.
The 2023 CHFL and CHNL season will follow the same order of games as last season, with venues reversed to complete a two-year fixture cycle.
For the second year in a row, Skipton and Carngham-Linton will meet under lights in round one - this time at Skipton.
An aggressive recruiting drive by Carngham-Linton is sure to result in a bumper crowd for the twilight game between the long-time rivals.
The grand final rematch between Gordon and Springbank will be played at Gordon in round 12 on Saturday, July 15.
The season will again have a mid-season break, with no matches over the newly titled King's Birthday long weekend of June-10-12 after second rounds.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
