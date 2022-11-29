Bacchus Marsh has landed the first recruit of its new era with a former AFL rookie to join the club for the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Luke Goetz has signed with the Cobras, bringing experience from a short stint with the Western Bulldogs and several seasons in the VFL playing for Footscray, Essendon, Williamstown and Carlton.
Most recently, the 202cm ruck has been playing for Bell Park in the Geelong Football Netball League.
Goetz was selected by the Western Bulldogs with pick 29 of the 2015 rookie draft but was released by the club after it was deemed "the level of commitment required to be an AFL player was too difficult for Luke at (that) stage of his life".
The 24-year-old's signing fills a massive hole left by premiership player Daniel Burton's return to his junior club, Point Cook.
Burton spent six years with the Cobras, winning the Henderson Medal as the league's best and fairest in 2018.
Despite being limited to just 11 games due to injury, Burton had an imposing 2022 season, earning a spot in the BFNL team of the year.
The Cobras star ranked first in the competition with an average of 11.09 clearances a game, third for ranking points (average 139.27), and eighth for score involvements (5.82).
Burton is the second BFNL team of the year member to depart Bacchus Marsh this off-season after young onballer Nick Stuhldreier crossed to Greenvale in the Essendon District Football League.
Stuhldreier's brother Ryley (Barwon Heads) has also left alongside Rex Hickman (Westmeadows) and former playing-coach Tom German (Spotswood)
Jason Williams has taken over at the helm, bringing experience from roles as the head coach of the AFL's Indigenous Talent Program and as an assistant coach with the Northern Bullants and the Calder Cannons.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.