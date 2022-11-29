The Courier

Bacchus Marsh signs former AFL rookie for 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
November 30 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Goetz competes against former Richmond now Gold Coast Suns ruck Mabior Chol during his Essendon VFL days. Picture by Getty Images.

Bacchus Marsh has landed the first recruit of its new era with a former AFL rookie to join the club for the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.