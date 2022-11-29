The Courier
Golden Plains Wind Farm: Construction to begin early 2023 after TagEnergy, WestWind reach "financial close"

By Michelle Smith
November 30 2022 - 5:30am
Golden Plains Wind Farm will be the largest in Australia

Construction is set to begin early next year on Victoria's largest windfarm near Rokewood, south of Ballarat, which when complete its operators say will generate enough energy to power more than 750,000 homes - the equivalent of every home in regional Victoria.

