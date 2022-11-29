A man has wept in court as he heard he would not be going to prison after fleeing the scene of a crash which left an elderly man with life-threatening injuries.
Jesse Davies, 30, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to a hit-and-run incident in January 2022.
Magistrate Letizia Torres handed Davies a 77 day prison sentence for the offending, which had already been served by Davies prior to the hearing.
He was also placed on a three year community corrections order.
In her sentencing remarks, Magistrate Torres read aloud from Davies' community corrections order assessment, which detailed the steps towards rehabilitation he had taken since the crash.
The report said since being released from his initial stint in prison, Davies had began work as a bricklayer, and regularly attended church and Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
Magistrate Torres said Davies, having entered an early guilty plea, had shown clear remorse for his actions, which were in a moment of "panic".
"I have decided not to impose any further jail time as it is likely to undermine the significant gains he has made so far," Ms Torres said.
The court also heard part of victim impact statements from the 86-year-old man injured in the crash and his daughter.
The man had to be flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after the crash, suffering from broken ribs, a broken pelvis and several internal injuries.
He spent 26 days in hospital recovering from his injuries, with additional outpatient care afterwards.
Magistrate Torres said the victim had been a "vibrant, independent and active man" prior to the crash, but now had to rely on the support of others to do things he had once enjoyed independently, such as taking the train to Melbourne for the football.
The daughter's statement told of the family's "sense of helplessness after the collision and range of emotions to this day".
Davies collided with an elderly man's car on January 22 at the intersection of Longley Street and Leopold Street in Alfredton when he failed to give way.
The victim's car was hit on the driver's side and veered off the road where it collided with another vehicle parked in a carport.
Davies told a witness to call triple-zero before running from the scene.
The 86-year-old driver was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition after being freed from the car.
Davies will have to attend a range of behavioural and psychological appointments during his three year community corrections order.
He was also disqualified from getting a drivers' licence for the next four years.
