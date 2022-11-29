The region's top drops have been decided with the winners of the 37th annual Ballarat Wine Awards revealed this month.
About 200 wines from across central and western Victoria were entered for judging across various categories with Bellarine vineyard Scotchmans Hill taking the top prize in five separate categories.
Ballarat Wine Show committee chair Alistair Freeman said it was unusual for one winemaker to take out so many trophies, but across all entrants the quality of wines was very good.
"Across the board there were very few faults, which is a reflection of the quality and skill of the winemakers to not have any faults," he said.
Thirteen wines shared the highest score of 96 out of 100, with any score above 95 earning wines a gold medal. Scores from 90 to 94 achieve a silver medal, and from 85 to 89 a bronze.
Mr Freeman said there was strong competition and entry numbers in wine varieties that traditionally grow well in the region including shiraz, pinot, riesling and chardonnay.
Wines were entered from makers not just around Ballarat but as far afield as Heathcote, Bendigo, Macedon, Great Western, Pyrenees and Geelong.
"There's always new names every year and if we did analyses I guess the demographics of participants ... would show a lot of them use regional wine shows as a way to get exposure and promote their products," he said.
Mr Freeman said judges were noting far more organic wines in recent years.
"There's a new movement of natural, organic wine coming through," he said. "To have organic on the label it has to be organically grown fruit ... and a certified organic vineyard. It began with maybe three or four across the country 20 years ago but now some wineries really promote that as a badge of pride."
He said these wines could have more variation and character than some traditionally cultivated wines.
Chief judge Steven Paul from Oakdene Wines in Geelong and four colleagues tasted their way through the entries of three days of judging at Morsehead Park.
