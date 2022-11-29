A Ballarat-based mining firm has assured residents in the Hepburn Shire area the company's exploration licence, which permits "no mining activities", will have "little to no lasting impact on the environment or community".
Red Rock Australasia was granted an exploration licence in May. This licence, which will cover parts of Daylesford, has caused grave concern for nearby residents with many citing the impact the exploration could have on community peace of mind, animal welfare and surrounding ecology.
A Daylesford resident, who wished not to be named, but has spoken to many of their neighbours, said a heightened sense of anxiety had ensued for a large proportion of those in the proposed exploration area.
They said the potential noise disruption, effect on horses nearby, and possible water contamination were among the number of concerns community members had.
"It's just about exploitation; they're in it for the money and though works haven't started yet it has already impacted our mental health," they said.
"Potential drilling could impact our mineral water and could mean groundwater could get in and contaminate it."
Red Rock Australasia community and environmental liaison Kiara Reddingius said the exploration activities which will take place are considered "reconnaissance" or "low impact".
"These may include historic data review and analysis, satellite mapping and soil sampling - which involves tablespoon sized samples of surface soil taken away for offsite analysis. As a best practice approach, we keep our activities low impact and utilise areas of pre-exiting clearances so as not to disturb any native vegetation or fauna," Ms Reddingius said.
"These techniques are chosen to give the highest level of geological analysis with the lowest level of environmental disruption."
However, she did say "temporary drilling may also be planned" in the future to aid with understanding the science and structure of the proposed site.
Ms Reddingius said Red Rock Australasia encouraged community discussion regarding the exploration licence.
"This not only assists companies in their environmental and social responsibilities, but it gives stakeholders something tangible to keep companies accountable for their action plans," she said.
"Explorers are bound by extensive legislation under the Mineral Resources (Sustainable Development) Act 1990 (the MRSD Act), including all Environmental and Flora and Fauna Acts: though not all areas of biological significance or importance are always legally protected, therefore locals are valuable sources of expertise and knowledge."
However, Ms Reddingius said she urged those who did have concerns to be specific with their queries.
"Instead of broad statements, 'how will you affect the environment', more specific questions such as 'I am concerned about increased noise', 'there are phascogales in this specific area, how will you affect them?', 'will you destroy any trees?', 'are there Yarra gums in the area you are working? they are endangered, how will you ensure they are not affected' are encouraged," she said.
For more information about the exploration licence visit rraustralasia.com.au
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
