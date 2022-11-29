EXPECT the strongest competition fields and the biggest crowds in the city for years when the Australian cycling titles are up for grabs again early next year.
World cycling commentator Matt Keenan and City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said to expect a big return for the AusCycling Road National Championships to Ballarat and Buninyong.
Reigning women's criterium champion Ruby Roseman-Gannon and men's road race champion Lucas Plapp officially toasted the championship launch in Ballarat with new, bespoke and biodegradable coffee cups that will be served up in participating cafes this week.
The nation's top cyclists are expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors for the five-day festival program that will also feature para-cycling, under-19 showdowns and the amateur Gran Fondo on the Buninyong road course.
More than 15 hours of broadcasting has been locked in to beam Ballarat and Buninyong action across Australia and the world.
While the COVID-19 pandemic did not stop racing the past two summers, travel restrictions have deterred some of the nation's biggest names from returning to Australia to challenge for a national crown.
Already names like Tour de France stage winners Ben O'Connor and Simon Clarke have been touted as key contenders.
This is set to be the 18th consecutive RoadNats in Ballarat and will mark the final edition of a three-year deal between AusCycling and the state government.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said this was a big chance to keep building on the city's long cycling history and sporting reputation with all the city had to offer major events.
The January championships come in the wake of Ballarat being named a Commonwealth Games host city for 2026.
"Hearing elite athletes on how much they love Buninyong and getting to wear the national jersey the whole year is fantastic," Cr Hudson said.
"From the people lining the course in Buninyong, to those who come into the city for the criterium, they really fill up the restaurants and cafes and are enjoying Ballarat civic life.
"...The Gran Fondo on the Saturday allows everyone to have a go on the course and then all eyes will be on the elite cyclists."
IN OTHER NEWS
World cycling commentator Matt Keenan said these championships will be the first time it "feels normal" again about the course since the pandemic started as more crowds and cycling names were tipped to be out in force.
Mr Keenan said the RoadNats offered the most important one-day racing in Australia, despite world tour events, because of the jerseys on the line.
Anytime there was a lapse in conversation or he was looking to identify an athlete in a race overseas, Mr Keenan would always look for the green-and-gold stripes. He said this was an opportunity to talk about the cyclist and where they won their crown - and, as a avid cyclist, he loved to promote the Buninyong course and all it had to offer.
Meanwhile, Ballarat artists Jenna Oldaker, Roselle Harrison, Kirrily Urquhart and Jacinta Sullivan have projected their take on the RoadNats on to limited-edition coffee cups for people to enjoy until the championships.
Cr Hudson said this was a great way to mix sport with the city's cultural identity and arts scene, while also helping to build the excitement for RoadNats.
Cycling action returns to Ballarat on January 6, opening with the popular Sturt Street criteriums.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.