The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Exploring Ballarat's underground tunnels in Sturt Street

By Jordan Oliver and Kate Healy
Updated November 29 2022 - 6:30pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exploring Sturt Street's underground tunnels

Located within the Unicorn Hotel on Sturt Street, there is a trapdoor that leads to another world underground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.