Exploring Sturt Street's underground tunnels

Located within the Unicorn Hotel on Sturt Street, there is a trapdoor that leads to another world underground.
In the darkness under the street, cellars, tunnels, bakeries and buried shop fronts - possibly even a restaurant - lie dormant.
Years ago, they may have plied a busy trade. Now they're buried under the pavement as the level of Sturt Street has risen.
The Courier has republished a video from underneath Ballarat in 2016, where reporter Jordan Oliver discovered a forgotten world that many have heard about but few have seen.
Jill Blee, former president of the Ballarat Mechanics' Institute, said the lost shop fronts were always slightly underground, but were accessible from street level by a set of stairs which led to a "lower" Sturt Street.
Ms Blee also pointed out old stairs which led to existing businesses on ground level.
"There were plans to put a restaurant down here, but we can't be sure if it ever happened," she said. "But we do know there was a number of businesses down here."
Ballarat history buff Nathaniel Buchanan said Lydiard Street's level had risen by three meters in some sections, while parts of Sturt Street had risen too.
"Ballarat was full of hills and cliffs and they decided to make it flat by using the by-product from the gold mines, but the buildings were already there, so parts of them are now underground, he said.
Mr Buchanan said the old shop fronts beneath the Mechanics' Institute, the bakery under Reid's Guest House in Lydiard Street North and various cellars under hotels were highlights of Ballarat's underground architecture.
He said a "dungeon" beneath the University of Ballarat's SMB campus library was also of note.
"It's surprising how many Ballarat residents have no clue about what's underground here," he said.
Have you downloaded The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.