Ballarat's underground tunnels: Photos, Video

By Jordan Oliver and Kate Healy
Updated December 1 2022 - 11:54am, first published November 29 2022 - 6:00pm
Located within the Unicorn Hotel on Sturt Street, there is a trapdoor that leads to another world underground.

