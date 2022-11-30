Does your house have an Elf on the Shelf?
These little scouts sent by Santa himself will be magically appearing on December 1, and will pop up in different spots in your house each day.
The Christmas sensation has taken off in recent years and it is starting to play a big part in Ballarat.
Ballarat parents have been canvassing local Facebook groups for ideas or where to find their own Elf on the Shelf.
There are even accessories you can buy to pimp your elf for displays each day.
They help keep children on their toes by reporting back to Santa at the North Pole each night, letting him know who has been naughty or nice.
CHECK OUT SOME OTHER ELF ON THE SHELF PHOTOS FROM AROUND BALLARAT
We'd love to know what the elves have been up to in your house send us your pictures each day and we'll pick a winner for a story.
Where to find an Elf on the Shelf:
