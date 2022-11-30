The Courier
Black Hawk helicopter based in Ballarat for 2022/23 summer bushfire season

December 1 2022 - 5:30am
Kestrel Aviation's Jason Vodic, Ray Cronin, Justin Charlesworth and John Walsh in front of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter based at Ballarat Airport for the summer fire season. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A Black Hawk helicopter will be the region's front-line aerial firefighter this summer, arriving at Ballarat Airfield this week ready to douse fires or transport equipment to the firefront.

