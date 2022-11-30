Eureka Kellies have won their first The Athlete's Foot Cup grand final in the club's history, defeating the Dela Oscars 47-37 at Llanberris Netball Stadium on Tuesday night.
It was the first loss for Dela this season, which had dominated the competition for 10 of its 12 years.
Eureka enjoyed a fast start, scoring the opening six goals and held on to its advantage throughout the rest of the contest.
Eureka's Jemma Mirabella said before the game it would be a big match for her side's shooters in Adut Manyiel and Maddi Selmon, with the pair certainly up for the occasion on Tuesday night.
The duo's chemistry was on show as Manyiel starred in attack, using her height superbly and always providing an answer for any Dela challenge.
A three-goal Eureka lead at quarter time was extended to six goals at half time, before Dela made a comeback in the third term.
Dela trimmed the lead back to just two goals midway through the third quarter, with Lavinia Fox's repeat efforts in goal attack providing her side with some crucial momentum.
However, Eureka would hold strong and managed to rally against the red-hot Eureka side.
Eureka increased the margin back out to seven goals at the final break.
The Kellies claimed a 10-goal triumph, finally adding their name to The Athlete's Foot Cup after 12 years.
Eureka captain Lauren Jew was flawless at wing attack with Mirabella lending a helping hand across centre-third to negate Dela's strong centre-court presence.
It was a proud night for the club, which boasted five players that had been with the club since the under-13 level.
This season marked the return of The Athlete's Foot Cup after a two-season absence owing to COVID-19 restrictions.
It was Dela Oscar's who overcame Eureka in the 2019 grand final, with Eureka finally getting its revenge after a three-year wait.
