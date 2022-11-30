The Courier

Eureka Kellies stun Dela Oscars in The Athlete's Foot Cup grand final

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated November 30 2022 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Dela Oscars Lavinia Fox (left) and Eureka Kellies Jemma Mirabella with The Athlete's Foot Cup. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Eureka Kellies have won their first The Athlete's Foot Cup grand final in the club's history, defeating the Dela Oscars 47-37 at Llanberris Netball Stadium on Tuesday night.

