Are you looking for a map to find Ballarat's best Christmas lights this year? Then look no further.
The Courier's Xtreme Bounce Christmas Lights competition is back, helping you find Ballarat's best Christmas lights - check out the full map below.
Despite living on opposite ends of town, this year's two winners have very similar motivations when it comes to decorating for the holiday season.
Winning The Courier's Christmas-obsessed panel award, Nicole Diamond and her family on Majestic Way in Winter Valley put on a big show every night.
Another house in the street won a Christmas light competition last year, but the Diamonds are shining the brightest this year.
She and her partner dress up as Santa and the Cookie Monster each night for the visitors who flock to the home.
Ms Diamond said it is "just for the kids," and enjoying seeing the joy on their faces when they come to visit.
Her light display is a three-day labour of love, adding she is very particular about how it all comes together.
In Gladstone Street, Golden Point, Tristan Vermeend and his family won the people's choice vote.
He has been continuing the family long tradition of putting up lights over the last three years.
Himself, his Nan and partner Ben Burgess all chip in to put the display together, which takes about three weeks in between shift work.
Mr Vermeend said he is the Christmas fanatic in his household, and knows he will be back again next year.
"I love doing it and it is great to see everyone enjoy them," he said.
The two families have each won a $250 voucher to Xtreme Bounce in Delacombe.
The Courier, in partnership with Xtreme Bounce, Delacombe has compiled a map of Ballarat's Christmas lights.
See the map here:
