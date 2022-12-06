The Courier
Free

Ballarat Christmas lights 2022: Enter your house to share the spirit

By The Courier
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lots of lights at 3 Leroy Street, Delacombe.

The Christmas season is here and with December now upon us, people around the Ballarat region are starting to adorn their homes and gardens with Christmas lights, inflatable reindeer and fake snow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.