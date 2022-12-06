The Christmas season is here and with December now upon us, people around the Ballarat region are starting to adorn their homes and gardens with Christmas lights, inflatable reindeer and fake snow.
If you are decorating your home with Christmas lights, then we would love to share your efforts with the Ballarat community.
The Courier, in partnership with Xtreme Bounce, Delacombe is once again compiling a map of Ballarat's Christmas lights and we'd love to feature your home.
Remember to send us a photo with your entry so we can add your home to our Christmas lights map.
Entries without photos might not be added to the list.
The map will only be available to subscribers to thecourier.com.au
There will be two winners in 2022, determined by:
Each winner will receive a $250 voucher to Xtreme Bounce, Delacombe.
Voting will commence once entries are closed.
Enter your house at the bottom of the story.
Creswick's Laurie and Dot Porter already have their lights up, and are excited to once again celebrate the spirit of Christmas.
They've been decorating their house on Ballarat Road for close to a decade, with help from their family.
Their winter wonderland includes a snow machine, trees with decorations, lights and a big Santa chair, which the man himself regularly sits on.
"It started small, but it's getting bigger," Dot said.
"When it's cold, Laurie gets the snow machine...he puts it on for a little while (for the kids)."
Dot said they have already had many visitors since turning the lights on.
"We turned on the lights on Saturday night," she said.
"It's been cold but there still has been people coming and going."
Entries close at 11.59pm on Sunday, December 11.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.