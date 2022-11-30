Nine firearms are still missing after a dramatic police operation across Western Victoria - including an incident where a man was shot at in Beaufort.
All up 25 firearms have vanished from properties in Enfield (four firearms on November 14), Newlyn (four on November 10), Horsham (10 on August 13) and Blampied (seven on July 29).
"As part of the investigation into the thefts, police have subsequently recovered 16 stolen firearms following 11 search warrants in Creswick, Ballarat, Ballarat North, Horsham, Sebastopol, and Ararat," a police spokesperson said.
"This is as well as five Firearm Prohibition Order compliance checks," a police spokesperson said.
In the Beaufort incident, police allege two offenders attended an address on August 13, when they attempted to steal firearms - shooting at a 31-year-old man who confronted them.
Police said the bullet missed - and the man was not physically hurt, while it is alleged the offenders left in a stolen Toyota Landcruiser.
On September 27, a 27-year-old Creswick man was arrested by the Special Operations Group in Queen Street, Ararat.
On top of that the elite Special Operations Group executed a second arrest on Friday (November 25).
A 24-year-old Clifton Springs man was arrested in Albert Street, Sebastopol - also in connection to the Beaufort incident.
They have been remanded in custody and will appear in Ballarat Magistrates Court on charges including reckless conduct endangering life, firearms and firearms-trafficking offences, aggravated burglary, criminal damage by fire and car theft.
The arrests have been the culmination of months of work.
Western Region Crime Squad detectives have arrested another eight alleged offenders - including two children.
A further six adults arrested as part of this investigation have been charged including a 39-year-old Sebastopol man, two men aged 36 and 34 from Creswick, men aged 33 and 28 from Horsham and an 18-year-old Delacombe woman.
IN THE NEWS
Police said their alleged offences included possessing a traffickable quantity of firearms, being a prohibited people in possession of firearms, possessing ammunition, aggravated burglary, burglary, theft, theft of firearms, theft of motor vehicle - and handling stolen goods.
They have all been remanded to appear before the Ballarat Magistrates' Court at later dates.
Two youths aged 16 and 17 were also arrested and will face a Children's Court.
The boys have been charged with being a prohibited person possessing a firearm, possessing a traffickable quantity of firearms, possessing ammunition, theft of firearms, burglary and handling stolen goods.
"There is no doubt our community is now a safer place with 16 allegedly stolen firearms off the street," Western Region Crime Squad Detective Senior Sergeant Matthew Kershaw said.
"Illicit firearms are a key component of some of Victoria's most serious and violent crimes, including homicides, shootings, armed robberies and drug offences.
"Theft of a firearm carries a maximum 15-year jail term - this is an extremely serious offence and for this reason, we will not stop until we identify and arrest those seeking to inflict harm on the community."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.