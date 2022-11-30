The Courier
Health

New street signs in Clunes highlight the location of automatic external defibrillators

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 30 2022 - 6:00pm
New signs erected around Clunes pointing to the location of an automatic external defibrillator. Picture supplied

Clunes is the first town in Victoria to install street signs pointing to the location of the nearest Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to help save the lives of people who suffer cardiac arrest.

Local News

