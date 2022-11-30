Clunes is the first town in Victoria to install street signs pointing to the location of the nearest Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to help save the lives of people who suffer cardiac arrest.
The town has six defibrillators available in case of emergency, with at least one life known to have been saved through their use.
Clunes Neighbourhood House and Hepburn Shire have combined to put up street signs to highlight where the life-saving devices can be accessed.
The new street signs can be found outside the Clunes IGA and Clunes Medical Centre on Service Street, Clunes Neighbourhood House on Bailey Street, Clunes Bowls Club on Ligar Street and the Clunes Golf Club on Golfcourse Road.
"It is wonderful that these life-saving devices are now highlighted in the community and residents are able to clearly see where their closest AED is located. The further awareness of local AEDs will give the community the best possible chance in the event of a cardiac arrest," said Ambulance Victoria Grampians operations community engagement liaison coordinator Melissa Buckingham.
Only one in 10 people survive a cardiac arrest but research has shown that when someone receives CPR and a shock from an AED before paramedics arrive, they are more than twice as likely to survive.
"One day, we may find that these directional signs have helped to save a life. We know that early intervention with CPR and the use of a defib is so important in the first moments that someone is experiencing cardiac arrest," Ms Buckingham said.
