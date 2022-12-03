The Courier
Ballarat's Eureka Pool turns 50

By The Courier
Updated December 4 2022 - 1:49pm, first published 3:30am
A busy day at the Eureka Pool in 2006. File photo

The Eureka Pool is turning 50 this weekend, and to celebrate, council is opening the gates for free for a pool party on Sunday.

