The Eureka Pool is turning 50 this weekend, and to celebrate, council is opening the gates for free for a pool party on Sunday.
There'll be inflatable equipment to play on, plus a family fun day at the neighbouring Eureka Centre.
The best part is - it's looking like it'll be a hot one on Sunday, with a forecast top of 30 degrees.
In a statement, City of Ballarat councillor Mark Harris said the pool was a "staple of the Ballarat summer".
"The Eureka Pool has been such a huge part of Ballarat for so long now, so it's great to celebrate such a momentous milestone," he said.
"We've also upgraded a number of facilities at the pool over winter to make the facility better than ever."
According to council, the pool opened in 1972 after a massive fundraising effort from the Eureka Park committee, but people had been swimming in the area for decades.
Swimming was first approved at the former Lake Elsworth site in 1932, before it was transformed into a pool and opened in 1935.
The swimming pool was used by the public until it was closed in 1964 due to health and safety concerns.
Here are some of The Courier's photos from the past 20 years of people making memories in the sunshine.
