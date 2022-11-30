Young teens at risk of disengaging from school are coming back to class through a new program at Woodmans Hill Secondary College.
The Hands on Learning program, which was introduced this year, sees students spend one day each week working outdoors, learning new skills and enjoying a barbecue lunch together.
The year eight and nine students have converted a shipping container to become their Hands on Learning Hub, built raised garden beds, recycled pallet fences and gates, cricket bats, Christmas decorations and more.
And at the same time they've grown their skills, friendships, connection and confidence.
We see the leadership qualities come out of them and see them find purpose and confidence. And the most important thing ... is about making friends, connections, relationships.- Stephan Fields
Woodmans Hill Secondary College principal Stephan Fields said students were "100 per cent engaged" with the Hands on Learning program, working from the first bell to the last bell on their projects.
"We've had increasing levels of disengagement over the last two years and what we see with a program like this now is we've got students engaged, finding purpose to turn up to school ... and instead of turning up one or two days they're turning up five days and learning inside and outside the classroom," he said.
"We see the leadership qualities come out of them and see them find purpose and confidence. And the most important thing ... is about making friends, connections, relationships."
Mr Fields said Hands on Learning was just one strand of a whole set of interventions in place for students.
"This idea that we may join a footy team or school band or Hands on Learning to be part of something bigger, to be connected is something that is really critically important."
Hands on Learning coordinator Kara Rysava said many lessons from the classroom also translated in to the projects the students tackled as part of the program.
"It's numeracy, literacy, team work ... it encompasses science and as we are a French learning school we name all the veggies in French," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Fields said students had even lobbied for more funds for the program.
"This is applied learning in the truest sense. The students worked together use mathematics skills to put together a bid for funding to present to me and the business manager. It's another example of real life experience.
"These students have got the confidence to be in this position where they have to advocate for themselves and their team to secure funding."
Cooking and sharing a barbecue lunch together each week is an important part of building relationships, and Ms Rysava said a highlight was students inviting teachers to join them for lunch.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.