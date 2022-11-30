A Warrenheip man has been refused bail after a string of alleged offences that began with the disappearance of a cherry picker - and ended with a police foot chase.
Cody Renouf is accused of incidents in Stawell, Ballarat East and Canadian while on bail between September 22 and Tuesday last week.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher told Ballarat Magistrates Court the 25-year-old had committed indictable offences and was an "unacceptable risk".
In a summary read to the court, he said a $70,000 Nissan Navara towing a trailer with a cherry picker was parked near a carwash on September 22 when the ute was struck by another vehicle.
Senior Constable Fletcher said a male allegedly approached the victim's car, entered it and drove off within seconds.
The court was told the trailer and cherry picker were found detached from the ute about 40 minutes later.
Renouf has not been charged over that incident.
Police said that at 6.45pm a "strikingly similar" 2018 Navara with different registration plates filled up with $105 worth of fuel in Ballarat East.
Sen Con Fletcher said the Commonwealth Bank notified the victim a day later of transactions at a petrol station and drive-through in Canadian - and that CCTV allegedly showed Renouf driving the stolen car.
Charge sheets show the credit card found in the Navara was used to buy cigarettes, tobacco, a power bank, drinks, sandwiches and more at Golden Point as well as $77 worth of KFC at Canadian.
Senior Constable Fletcher said a home in George Street Ballarat East was also broken into and its office ransacked between September 22-24 - with two cars and a Kawasaki motorcycle taken with keys found in a kitchen cupboard.
He said Ballarat Crime Scene investigators matched DNA at the scene to Renouf.
The court was told that on November 22 Renouf was arrested after running from police who wanted to question him about the discovery of stolen tools and a laptop in a car with false registration plates.
Charge sheets also show that on the same day, police searched his home, finding two tomahawks, a jemmy bar and other items they allege were connected to a burglary.
He was also charged with handling stolen binoculars and a "large golden chicken".
Lawyer for the accused, Cameron Baker, said part of the case against Renouf was weak - especially the allegation he was in possession of stolen goods on the day he was arrested.
"He has been performing well on his Community Corrections Order - and his officer would be supportive of him being granted bail and staying on that CCO," he said.
IN THE NEWS
"The majority of the offending occurred before the order was imposed."
Magistrate Ronald Saines said Renouf was at risk of multiple convictions - and the police case was strong in the Ballarat East burglary where Renouf's blood was found.
"This man has such a serious history of offending while in the community on bail - and failing to comply - that I'm not satisfied that any bail conditions laid out today are likely to protect our community.
"On that basis bail is refused"
The case will return to Ballarat Magistrates Court on January 9.
Renouf appeared via audio-link due to issues associated with having COVID.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.