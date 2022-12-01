Sebastopol residents can expect Morgan Street to be widened and several trees to be removed, as council begins long-awaited upgrades to MR Power Park.
As part of a $6.1 million upgrade, partly funded by developer contributions, the City of Ballarat will build a water retention basin, which will eventually include a wetlands and boardwalk, to help "reactivate the space", and prevent flooding, according to a council media release.
Morgan Street, between Crown Street and Grant Street, will be widened and raised - as part of these works, 36 cypress trees will be removed on the south side of Morgan Street, before pipes are installed from Crown Street and Kossuth Street.
These works will begin on December 5, with roadworks and drainage upgrades to continue next year, followed by landscaping, and new footpaths for Morgan Street.
Residents should expect traffic management from next week during the roadworks.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said in a statement the works will mitigate future flood risks.
"MR Power Park is a well-used recreation area in Sebastopol, being able to improve the infrastructure surrounding it will be a real benefit to the users of the park," he said.
"The delivery of key infrastructure in a timely and efficient manner is fundamental to sustainable outcomes in urban growth areas such as Ballarat West."
Council noted in its media release the initial plan, first funded in the 2018-19 budget, "received widespread support during the community engagement process".
"The delivery of the MR Power Park drainage basin is part of the long-standing Ballarat West Precinct Structure Plan," it states.
A skate park is also planned for the park, funded by the state government, which also includes an off-leash dog park and playground.
