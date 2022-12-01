The Courier
Road widening, tree removal planned ahead of big upgrade for MR Power Park in Sebastopol

Updated December 1 2022 - 11:56am, first published 11:30am
More upgrades are planned for the MR Power Park in Sebastopol. Picture by Kate Healy

Sebastopol residents can expect Morgan Street to be widened and several trees to be removed, as council begins long-awaited upgrades to MR Power Park.

