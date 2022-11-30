The Courier
Graphic Content

Woman avoids conviction after horses suffer horrific neglect near Ballarat

AF
By Alex Ford
December 1 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack photographed by RSPCA inspectors.

WARNING: Graphic image below

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.