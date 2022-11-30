WARNING: Graphic image below
The RSPCA charged a woman with aggravated animal cruelty after several of her horses had to be euthanised due to extreme malnutrition.
Appearing at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, the woman, who avoided a conviction, pleaded guilty to five charges of aggravated animal cruelty, failing to provide veterinary care, and failing to provide food and water, at properties in Haddon.
According to the prosecution summary, veterinarians visited the woman's property several times between December 2018 and April 2019, finding horses in distressed states - some were unable to get up, and others were infested with lice and other parasites.
One horse, known as Jack, was noticeably emaciated, with muscle wastage and visible ribs.
The accused told investigators she had owned the horse for four months, and despite knowing it was unwell, had not sought veterinary treatment.
In December 2018, a vet attended and gave the accused a feeding plan, noting the horse had been in its condition for at least three months.
In January 2019, an RSPCA inspector visited, noting the horse was still in a "very thin" condition, and the accused admitted she had not sought vet treatment.
In February, Jack was found dead in a paddock, and two other horses had been sold to new owners - in March, a second horse, Billy was found "recumbent and in emaciated body condition", and was euthanised.
The attending vet said Billy's emaciation was due to "inadequate food intake occurring over many months".
A third horse, Neo, was seen by a vet in June 2019, who concluded it was "unable to stand, being too weak to get up", blaming starvation.
On six separate inspections, the horses were seen to have "lost more weight", and there was "no compliance" with a feed plan.
Vets noted pressure sores, lice infestations, and the supplementary food was "grossly inadequate".
The horse Neo later died.
The accused said the horses were going through the food she bought too quickly, and she had "car problems".
Representing herself in court, the accused said she understood Neo had cancer when she acquired it, and Jack was a rescue in poor condition, while Billy was allegedly fed wrong by an associate.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said he took into account the accused's guilty plea and financial circumstances in his sentence.
"Looking at photos on the brief, anybody who could see those photos would come to the conclusions the horses were distressed, badly cared for, and extremely undernourished," he said.
"You have a responsibility, a significant responsibility, to care for them properly, and I note a number had to be euthanised, basically put out of their misery.
"In my view, this is high end offending, you've clearly failed to care for these horses."
The woman was handed a community corrections order, and will be required to complete 200 hours of community work, the maximum the Magistrates' Court can impose.
She will also be banned from caring for or owning horses for five years, and must complete mental health treatment programs.
