THE CITY'S new urgent medical care hub is set to extend its hours in a bid to greater ease pressure on Ballarat's hospital emergency departments.
The UFS-led Ballarat Priority Primary Care Centre has a team of general practitioners and triage nurses in the Windermere Street site to manage lower-category patients.
The clinic, which opened four weeks ago, has treated almost 100 patients and saved them a wait in an emergency department. From December 1, the centre will remain open until 10pm each night.
Care is free and available to everyone, even those without a Medicare card.
Low-category emergencies can include cuts requiring stitches, basic fractures, minor burns, animal bites, mild respiratory conditions, gastroenteritis and deep vein thrombosis.
The clinic team has been working closely with both Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital emergency department and the nearby UFS 24-hour Supercare pharmacy in Sturt Street, which has a nurse-led model for low category care.
Care follows a triage system, similar to the emergency department, so it will not be first-in-first served.
Patients requiring non-urgent medical care will be redirected to their regular GP.
Meanwhile, Deakin University is conducting a study on how the clinic can improve Ballarat's emergency department wait times and offer quality care for patients.
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.