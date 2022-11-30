While the City of Ballarat acknowledges their shortcomings on remedying the region's dire pothole situation, they are hoping to improve their management of the issue through increased community "transparency".
Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson said the council was "happy to own" the fact they were still sifting through a backlog of more than 800 road maintenance jobs as of last Friday.
"We want to own the issue. We understand that people need to be safe on our roads and some of the potholes that we've seen are really deep, they're causing damage. So let's be on the front foot, let's be out there talking to the community about why it's taking so long to do, how we go about fixing it, climatic conditions that need to be right for us to be able to get on and do the job," Cr Hudson said.
City of Ballarat executive manager operations Luke Ives, who was also in attendance, said road repairs would be prioritised in accordance with the council's Road Management Plan issued in December 2021.
"Our road management plan sets our intervention levels and that prioritises our work. So that goes off size of the defect, number of defects on the road," Mr Ives said.
The plan, outlines only potholes in a road shoulder which is " 50 mm deep and greater than 300mm in diameter or greater" are rectified through grading, a method used to smoothen roads and prepare them for maintenance.
However, potholes in a "traffic lane of a sealed pavement 50 mm deep or greater or in the traffic lane of an unsealed pavement 75 mm deep or greater that are 300mm in diameter or greater" are instead emptied and filled with asphalt to "a minimum depth of 35mm".
Over the past few weeks, the City of Ballarat has launched a tracker to bolster their efforts of being "open" with residents about their road maintenance progress.
While the tracker has proved another beneficial way for community members to keep the council accountable, it has shown there are limitations with the initiative as the week before last and the previous week's data showed a discrepancy between the number of new jobs which had arisen and the number of jobs which were still yet to be completed.
Specifically, it revealed there was an 18 per cent decrease in the amount of jobs completed during that period.
Mr Ives said the City of Ballarat were "looking to" improve the tracker in due time.
"We're not necessarily reporting in the tracker to repair. So we're doing repairs as we go," he said.
He said on some occasions repairs were completed but were not registered into the tracker.
"So we've really commenced the tracker as a starting base and we're looking to grow that," Mr Ives said.
Cr Hudson send over the next few months residents can expect to see the number of outstanding road maintenance jobs to be "back to zero".
This week, the council announced three additional road maintenance crews will be working with the City of Ballarat's sealed and unsealed roads maintenance teams to deliver repairs across the region.
For more information about the city's road management visit https://www.ballarat.vic.gov.au/city/roads-and-drains/roads-and-streets
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
