Ballarat's Renee Moffitt will represent Victoria in the Australian Country Cricket Championship in Canberra.
She has been selected in a 14-strong squad for next month's carnival.
Originally from New Zealand, Moffitt played in the championship in 2018-19.
That was in a season in which the Ballarat Bolts top order batter dominated- making 1160 runs at an average of 105 across all competitions - performances which catapulted her into the Melbourne side in Premiers firsts.
She has started this season strongly too, making unbeaten knocks of 64 and 60 for the Bolts in the Victorian Country Women's Twenty20 Shield.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.