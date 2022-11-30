The Courier

Renee Moffitt rewarded for runs with selection for Australian Country Cricket Championship.

Updated December 1 2022 - 10:50am, first published 10:30am
Renee Moffitt

Ballarat's Renee Moffitt will represent Victoria in the Australian Country Cricket Championship in Canberra.

