One of Victoria's premier celebrations of craft beer will return to Ballarat in 2023, marking its 11th year in the city.
The Ballarat Beer Festival will be held on February 18 at Lake Wendouree's North Gardens, the location it was held in 2022.
The full list of breweries to showcase their wares will be announced in the coming weeks, but festival director Ric Dexter said lots of new breweries would offer a range of tastes and flavours.
He said the festival was family and dog friendly, and offered food, fine regional wines, cider, non-alcoholic beer and live music headlined by Australian rock band Dallas Crane.
The 2022 festival attracted more than 2500 people and showcased 34 different breweries, including Ballarat's Red Duck Brewery and Dollar Bill Brewing, and Mr Dexter said the city's breweries were keen to take part in 2023.
He said tickets sales were already going well - with 10 per cent of the VIP marquee tickets sold - which would be a good boost for the Ballarat economy because more than 60 per cent of patrons from outside Ballarat had attended past festivals.
"We average between $6000 and $8000 for the local economy every year. People who attend the festival go on to the ever-increasingly popular restaurants in Ballarat," Mr Dexter said.
For the first time, the Ballarat Beer Festival has a charity partner which is Variety, the Children's Charity which supports kids who are living with disability, disadvantage or illness.
A portion of every ticket sale will be donated to Variety and their volunteers will be on the ground at the festival.
The festival's popular degustation dinner, which Mr Dexter expected to be a sell-out, will be held at the Mercure Ballarat on February 17.
For more information and to buy tickets, go to https://www.ballaratbeerfestival.com.au/
