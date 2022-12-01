MEN'S biggest barrier to growth is not knowing what they are missing out on, according to Nick Glasson.
The Alchemy of Man Project founder has created a men's group in a bid to delve deeper into unconscious patterns and communication for self-empowerment.
But Mr Glasson said the transformative process required men to get into what was often an uncomfortable space and put aside what men tend to do best - slipping into a "fix-it" mode.
Mr Glasson said too often men turned to surface-level relationships and conversations with peers, such as over a beer at the pub, without truly speaking up or listening and considering what they might need to try changing in their lives.
"It's different to a men's shed or support groups because the framework is a little more direct," Mr Glasson said. "...The group requires commitment and trust. There is an expression among men, 'call me if you need', and that's important but that can also become an invalidation to someone's problems; it's a beautiful conversation starter but we also need to look at how we're facilitating that rapport."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Glasson realised he needed to change up his life during pandemic lockdowns when he became tired of feeling alone and caught up in his own head. He joined a Canadian men's group online and found its healing structure - while an ongoing process - worked for him.
After time, Mr Glasson was to change his "pain into purpose" and almost two years ago started Alchemy of Men with four men he knew who were looking for a different mental health approach.
The group has expanded into a diverse mix of men, aged 18 to 55, including tradies, disability support workers, a graphic designer and corporate workers.
They do not work to fix problems, but to talk through problems and realise possible unhealthy patters and behavioural characteristics.
They sit in a circle, in which all men are equal, with no food or distractions to create what Mr Glasson said allowed men to hold their space when sharing. Each session starts with a short meditation and check-in.
Mr Glasson said sometimes starting to talk and realise their issues were valid, allowed men greater confidence when seeking external professional help.
"One guy told me the group could be really cool if he knew it was a thing when he was struggling, but that he was now in a perceived good place - but you don't have to be struggling if you're in a men's group," Mr Glasson said. "You also don't know what you don't know."
The Alchemy of Man Project's next open circle is on December 11.
Details: alchemyofmanproject.com.au.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.