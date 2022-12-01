The Courier
The Alchemy of Man is opening the circle to delve deeper into struggles, wins

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
December 1 2022 - 12:00pm
The Alchemy of Man Project participants meet in a circle each week to talk about their individual struggles and wins in a bid to promote self-empowerment and improved communication. Picture The Alchemy of Man Project

MEN'S biggest barrier to growth is not knowing what they are missing out on, according to Nick Glasson.

Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

