Ballarat's obsession with the pokies has not wavered as the latest figures reveal the amount spent at the addictive machines has skyrocketed for a third consecutive month.
Data from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission showed from September to October, the money paid into poker machines rose from $5,729,824.81 to $5,732,511.97.
To date, this is a more than $15 million increase when comparing the amount spent at the pokies from the 2020/21 financial year with that of the same period during 2021/22.
Specifically, $51,177,397.90 had been spent in 2020/21 while $33,712,291.21 in 2020/21.
Conversely, Bendigo which has a similar population size and demographic recorded a decline in the amount spent at the machines, more than $30,000 down from $5,400,219.45 in September to $5,361,477.11 in October.
Residents of Moorabool Shire were also found to have reduced their spending on the pokies from $1,388,925.97 to $1,328,307.10. This is a whopping decrease of more than $60,000.
Ballarat's $50 million-plus machine expenditure could have more-than-paid for a project to build 180 social housing homes in Delacombe.
From 2018-2019, Australians lost about $25 billion on legal forms of gambling, representing the largest per capita losses in the world.
In Victoria, the social harm of gambling including its adverse financial impacts and emotional toll, was estimated to be at around $7 billion.
Gambling Harm Awareness Week was held from October 17-23 with this year's theme focusing on the impact gambling could have on one's wellbeing.
Data suggests around 35 per cent of Australian adults aged 18 and over spent money on one or more gambling activities including private betting within a month.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
