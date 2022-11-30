FORMAL graduation is far from a finish point for the city's newest emerging leaders as their ideas gather momentum in impacting the community for good.
Committee for Ballarat's Future Shapers join a leadership alumni of almost 400 graduates to complete the intensive, experiential leadership program.
This group's difference has been in collective efforts to create positive change in community projects that will last well after the program's official end, from an urban garden proposal and corporate citizen link-ups to promoting active children and pushing for a sleep bus for the homeless.
Already requests for Future Shapers to be guest speakers for community and corporate groups are flowing in as organisations want to learn more.
Committee for Ballarat programs lead Ellen Jackson said the community projects had been a real highlight this year and that had been enormously gratifying for all involved putting leadership skills into actions.
"There's been lots of positive ripple effects and opportunities and those will extend beyond this year...These projects will keep evolving and take on lives of their own," Ms Jackson said.
"The homelessness forum, a project from last year, that's where the sleep bus idea in part fell out of that. We really hope the next intake of Future Shapers can build on projects like that in their own way.
"Our Future Shapers don't just see the official part of the program as being done, the have the tools and the confidence and the belief and most will continue on in their projects."
This was the first consistent year to Committee for Ballarat's revamped emerging leaders program after two pandemic-interrupted years.
Traditional experiential highlights, such as a trip to Canberra and a visit to Her Majesty's Prison Langi Kal Kal, remained in the program with some modifications.
Ms Jackson said the consistency was most notable in better planning for program days, without the need to pivot as much while still having flexibility to adapt to participants' needs.
Actionable group projects have been one of the key additions to Future Shapers, formerly known as Leadership Ballarat and Western Region.
In a project presentation event in November, participants who spoke to The Courier said they were surprised when they had a project idea, how much support they had in pursuing it with support from group members and Committee for Ballarat.
Future Shapers were presented to Committee members at the year's final round table dinner and enjoyed a graduation with family and friends on Wednesday night.
Existing state funding for regional leadership forums dries up in December but Committee for Ballarat has pledged a program for next year. Prospective participant interviews are underway.
