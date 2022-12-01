The Courier
Updated

Rod Ward voted in to lead the Moorabool Shire Council for the year ahead

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated December 1 2022 - 6:35pm, first published 2:30pm
Cr Rod Ward has been voted the Moorabool Shire's new mayor. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Former Ballarat Football league Chief executive and AFL Goldfields Regional General Manager Rod Ward has been voted as mayor of the Moorabool Council.

