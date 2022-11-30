Former AFL Goldfields Regional General Manager Rod Ward has been voted as mayor in the Moorabool Shire.
His deputy will be Gordon based councillor Ally Munari.
Cr Ward represents the Bacchus Marsh area and moved there with his family as a Year 12 student in 1985.
His wife and daughter attended Wednesday night's meeting at the Ballan chambers.
Cr Ward told the meeting he wanted to be a mayor for "all of Moorabool".
He replaces Cr Tom Sullivan, who had held the top job for two years in a row - and had served as a councillor for 26 consecutive years.
Cr Paul Tatchell was absent from the meeting.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
