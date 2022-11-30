The Courier

Rod Ward voted in as new mayor for Moorabool Shire

By Gabrielle Hodson
November 30 2022
Cr Rod Ward has been voted the Moorabool Shire's new mayor. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Former AFL Goldfields Regional General Manager Rod Ward has been voted as mayor in the Moorabool Shire.

