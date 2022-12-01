Victorian Metropolitan representative Lucas Hall will line up with Daylesford in the Central Highlands Football League next season.
Getting Hall's signature is a big win for the Bulldogs.
Daylesford believes his "freak athleticism" will quickly make him a fan favourite.
On the recruiting front for the Bulldogs this off-season, coach Hamish Jarrad says Hall is at the top of the tree.
He said as a running player Hall had the versatility to play in a variety of positions including as a midfielder or high forward.
Originally from Tasmania, Hall joined Western Region league division two side North Footscray in 2015 and quickly made an impact - earning selection on a half forward flank in the competition's team of the year.
He went on to represent the WRFL in the AFL Victoria Championships in 2017 - the same season in which he was a premiership player for North Footscray.
In the next year Hall was lured to East Malvern in the Southern league division one, where was a teammate of Chris Carey, who played a handful of games for Newlyn last season.
He played inter-league and wore the Big V for Vic Metro against Vic Country in Ballarat in 2018
He makes the move to Daylesford from East Malvern, where he has strung together more than 50 appearances in three full seasons and one COVID-19 shortened season.
Daylesford was relatively slow to get out of the blocks in the recruiting race, but is going to the end of the year with plenty of upside.
Hall continues the Bulldogs' new association with former North Footscray players.
Daylesford had previously announced the signing of brothers Matt and Aaron Smith, who have also spent time at the WRFL club.
Daylesford managed to get five wins this year.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
