The Courier
Early morning wake ups for firies heading to Wendouree and Western Freeway

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated December 1 2022 - 3:51pm, first published 6:39am
The silver Falcon wreck in Park Street Wendouree on Thursday. Picture supplied.

Firefighters have been called out to two early morning car fires close to Stockland Wendouree and the Western Freeway at Pentland Hills.

