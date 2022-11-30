Firefighters have been called out to two early morning car fires close to Stockland Wendouree and the Western Freeway at Pentland Hills.
The Wendouree incident was reported at 1.20am Thursday in Park Street.
A silver Ford sedan was extinguished - with the wreck was still in the street hours later, emitting an acrid smell.
The front of the Falcon was badly damaged - as was nearby vegetation - but the boot was relatively untouched and was packed with boxes, containers and garbage bags of clothing.
The number plates were missing and the area was not taped off when The Courier visited.
In Pentland Hills, CFA volunteers were called to a freeway off-ramp near Mortons Road at 6.03am.
Again, the fire spread to nearby grass.
The CFA said no one was found inside or near the Mazda 3.
Bacchus Marsh Police later confirmed the car had been sitting at the site for days with a flat tyre and had been set on fire by unknown offenders.
Firefighters attended from Bacchus Marsh and Myrniong and the scene was under control by 6.15am.
There were few disruptions to dawn freeway traffic.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
