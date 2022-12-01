Highlanders get off to winning start in youth premier league

HIGHLANDERS have started their Cricket Victoria Youth Male Under-16 Premier League defence on a winning note.
They defeated Western Waves by eight wickets with 24.2 overs to spare at Albert Park in Melbourne.
Waves made 124, but after an early break-through was unable to keep the momentum going with the ball.
VRI Delacombe all-rounder Zane Attard was prominent with the ball.
The Highlanders captain took 3-24 off nine overs and then made 14 batting at number three.
Attard has been playing with Geelong in the Premier thirds competition.
He was also a member of last season's Highlanders squad, playing all seven rounds and in the winning grand final line-up.
Hamish Mullavey-Clark, of Wallan, returned the best bowling figures on Sunday with 4-14.
Opener Lachlan Hay from Gisborne shone with the bat - making an unbeaten 79. Lincoln Koliba, of Brown Hill, contributed 28no.
Highlanders now play Northern Rivers at Camp Reserve in Castlemaine on Sunday. The teams which finish on top in two leagues meet in the final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.