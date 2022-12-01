Updated 1pm:
An out of control ute has slammed into five cars, two road signs, a glass windbreak and several outdoor dining sets after an incident in Bakery Hill.
The chaos unfolded just before 10.30am in Victoria Street.
Witnesses at the scene said a Ford Falcon ute was in the west-bound lanes when it mounted a median strip separating a service road, uprooting a large sign.
The 60kmh speed sign was found 230m away, outside the Ballarat Central City Motor Inn..
Further down the road, it mounted the median strip again, hitting a large green directional sign, collecting another large pole and smashing the mirror on a dark blue parked Toyota.
It then crashed into another four parked cars - including a grey Skoda and white Holden ute.
Ballarat Sergeant Kori Fraser said two of those cars suffered minor damage while the other two were so badly damaged they would not be drivable again.
The trail of destruction continued with the Ford smashing through glass wind barriers on the corner of Victoria and Humffray Street, destroying at least two outdoor timber dining settings - and knocking out a verandah post on the Munster Arms Hotel.
Ballarat CFA and SES volunteers from Ballarat were called in to help support the missing post and clean up a large amount of debris including glass, oil, timber and car parts.
At least two police cars and an ambulance also attended.
Sergeant Fraser said the Ford driver was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) with minor injuries and would undergo a mandatory blood test.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed the driver in his 30s was in a stable condition.
The Munster Arms building dates back to 1862 and was established by Jeremiah Shelley - who named it after his home province in Ireland.
His wife operated the pub for 59-years - setting a record as the longest-serving licensee in Victoria.
Earlier:
A number of parked vehicles have suffered extensive damage after the driver of a ute lost control in Bakery Hill on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near the corner of Victoria Street and Humffray Street South, Bakery Hill just before 10.30am.
Witnesses told The Courier a ute was travelling west along Victoria Street when it hit several signs, dragging one more than 250 metres, before crashing into several parked vehicles and coming to rest outside of the Munsters Arms Hotel.
Police confirmed two of the vehicles hit have been written-off.
A number of glass wind barriers and dining tables out the front of the hotel were destroyed in the incident.
Police said the driver of the ute suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
There are no further details about the driver at this stage.
An SES spokesperson said volunteers are assessing damage at the scene.
MORE TO COME.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
