The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Six vehicles damaged after crash in Bakery Hill

Adam Spencer
Gabrielle Hodson
By Adam Spencer, and Gabrielle Hodson
Updated December 1 2022 - 5:52pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The white Ford ute (foreground) with one of the parked vehicles it hit: a white Holden ute. A blue Toyota, grey Skoda and two other cars were also damaged in the incident. Picture supplied.

Updated 1pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.