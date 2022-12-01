A new-look BMS Bowling Club is all set for an historic Friday night under lights at Alfredton.
The club will host its round nine clash with Ballarat Bowling Club in a timeslot that BMS President Kevin McLean hopes will better engage the local community.
"We've got a fantastic setup here at Alfredton and we're hoping the community comes along Friday night and has a look," McLean said.
"This will be the first ever game played under lights at Alfredton so it should be great for the community and great for both clubs."
The two clubs will face off for the East-West Challenge Trophy.
It is a prize that represents the strong rivalry and also strong bond that players across the two clubs share.
Ballarat President Greg Stewart had nothing but respect for his Friday night opponents.
"Both clubs all know each other and we've had a lot of friendships over the years," Stewart said.
"We shared facilities as well which probably fast-tracked the closeness of the two clubs but there has always been that rivalry as well."
"We're very grateful for Ballarat Bowling Club's help over the years," McLean added.
"They've been terrific with us and we're looking forward to what is hopefully a great night for everybody."
The night, including a barbeque and plenty of other festivities, gets underway at 5pm on Friday at Alfredton.
