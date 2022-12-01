The Courier
What's on

Pleasant Street Primary's Christmas Fest by the Lake is one of several events returning for the festive season

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 2 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pleasant Street Primary School pupils get in to the Christmas spirit ahead of their Christmas Fest by the Lake. Picture by Lachlan Bence

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as the first days of December bring with them the return of some favourite events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.