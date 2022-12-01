It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as the first days of December bring with them the return of some favourite events.
Excitement levels are building at Pleasant Street Primary School for their first Christmas Fest by the Lake in three years.
"Our younger students don't really know what's going to hit them and the big kids are really excited to have it back, to be able to hang out with friends, and for families to come along together," said Pleasant Street Primary assistant principal Helen Romeril.
A dedicated committee of parents and teachers have been working for more than seven months to bring the popular event, which draws thousands of people to the lakefront school, back after two years of COVID cancellations.
"It's our 10th Christmas Fest by the Lake, but two years late, which is pretty huge for the school and a really big community focus," Ms Romeril said.
The annual event draws back many former students and former staff, and involves every current family at the school "in one way or another".
This year the Christmas Fest features fun attractions including laser tag, a chair-o-plane, go karts and other amusements, Santaland, Christmas crafts, food stalls and food trucks, and more than 100 stalls featuring predominantly hand-crafted goods with many stallholders having excess stock after the cancellation of the SpringFest market last month.
There's also live music and entertainment, showbags and an area where community groups will have stalls to help raise awareness.
"We've got a real focus on the community ... about being able to get back together," Ms Romeril said.
At the same time the Lucas Christmas Market and 10 year celebration will be a doubly-festive affair with a massive street party on Eleanor Drive between the Lucas Community Hub and Siena Catholic Primary School.
The Christmas Market will feature more than 60 stall holders, food trucks, Christmas activities and a chance to visit Mr and Mrs Claus while the birthday celebrations bring joy with food, activities, entertainment, a sports zone, emergency services experiences and activities, an environment hub, giant trampolines, jumping castle and two movies being screened on the Optus movie truck.
Christmas Fest by the Lake and the Lucas Christmas Market and 10 year celebration are both on Friday December 2 from 4pm to 8pm.
Buninyong is also getting set early for Christmas with its popular pop up shop open until December 9 featuring locally made goods, with a late night shopping night until 8pm on December 2. The pop up shop opening leads right up to the Buninyong Village Christmas Market Saturday Dec 10 at the town hall.
